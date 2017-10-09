Thomasville City School Board to draft drug testing policy

"We want to protect them and we want to educate them, its going to have to be a graduated policy," said Reichert. (Source: WALB)

Thomasville City School leaders are drafting a policy that would allow random drug testing for students in extracurricular activities.

This policy would only be for Thomasville High School.

This is still a very new idea; nothing is set in stone.

The school board hopes to take a couple months to draft a policy and once that is done they will have several meetings where coaches, staff, and parents can give feedback.

From Red Ribbon week to DARE, there are several programs that schools in South Georgia take part in to teach young students how to make healthy decisions and stay away from drugs.

"We feel that it's an important step to protect our students," said Dr. Laine Reichert, Superintendent.

Thomasville City Schools wants to take a proactive approach, drafting a drug testing policy for students in extracurricular activities.

"We want to protect them and we want to educate them. It's going to have to be a graduated policy," said Reichert.

Instead of a "one strike you're out" policy, this policy would offer several different avenues if they tested positive for drug use.

"To provide them not only the incentives to stay drug-free in the event they do mess up and stray from that line we would have a counseling component in there," said Reichert.

This policy would only affect high school students who are apart of extracurricular activities like athletics, band, theater, odyssey of the mind, and any program that involves competition with another school.

"I think it is important to represent that message that it's not okay to participate in illegal activity and be a representation of the Thomasville City School District," said Reichert.

To be clear, the city school board leaders said they aren't looking into a policy because of previous issues but more so because they now have the funding.

The board studied the policy years ago but decided to table the idea.

"That was when the economy was taking a downturn and paying for the drug test would take money out of the classrooms. Now things are a little bit more stable and we feel that it's an important step to protect out students," said Reichert.

Right now, the school board is just reviewing similar policies at schools across the state.

They want to make sure they get this policy "right" inviting parents and staff to be apart of the conversation once the policy is drafted.

At this point, they aren't sure how long that process will take.

