Gas station clerk robbed at gunpoint

A Valdosta man is thankful to still be alive after being robbed at gunpoint.

Mobil Gas Station Clerk Manish Patel was robbed Sunday night while working.

Patel said that he is at ease now that the situation is behind him.

“He said give me more money, more money, I said, 'I have no more money,'" said Patel.

Around 8:45 p.m. a man entered and Robbed the Mobil One Gas Station on St. Augustine Road.

Manish Patel was the only attendant working when the man wearing dark clothes and a white mask put a gun in his face demanding money.

Patel said it all happened so fast.

“Just two minutes, less than two minutes, then he ran out behind the store,” said Patel.

Patel said that after the assailant asked for the money, he opened the register.

He said the man then jumped over the counter and began taking all of the money.

But that wasn't enough said Patel. The masked man demanded more.

That is when Manish said his worst fear became a reality.

“He put the gun here 'I shoot you' I tell him, 'you shoot me, but I have no money,'” said Patel.

Patel said he didn't know what to do next.

“I could not understand... What do I do," said Patel when asked how he felt in that moment.

The assailant made off with roughly $600 and several packs of Newport cigarette cartons.

Captain Kari Williams with the Valdosta Police Department stated there are lots of things that can be done to minimize these type of situations including keeping the store well lit, remove ads from windows so people can see inside, but most importantly, pay attention.

“People get those little feelings that somethings not right, maybe they get the hair on the back of their neck kind of stands up, usually tells you what you're feeling might be right,” said Williams.

There are not many details on what the robber looks like.

He is only described as an African-American male.

If anyone has any information, call 911 immediately.

