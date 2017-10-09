Northwest Library could be getting new roof

The Dougherty Co. Board of Commissioners (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County's Northwest Library could soon be getting a new roof.

The library said the metal roof was damaged in a windstorm on April 3rd.

On Monday, October 9th, county commissioners were recommended to accept a bid by Pittman Waller Roofing Company out of Macon.

The contractor was the lowest bidder with an estimated total of $79,000.

"Most folks that are patronizing the library have seen the tarp and understand that work needs to be done to repair it," said Dougherty County Assistant Manager Mike McCoy.

Commissioners will vote on the bid at next week's meeting. If approved, work could begin in three weeks.

