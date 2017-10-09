Northwest Library could be getting new roof

According to the Albany Police Department, a six-year-old child was struck while crossing the 500 block North Slappey.More >>
In less than a month voters in Thomasville will be casting their ballots at the polls for several city council seats. Don Sims, who currently serves in the city council's at-large position is running for re-election.More >>
A Valdosta man is thankful to still be alive after being robbed at gunpoint. Manish Patel was the only attendant working when the man wearing dark clothes and a white mask put a gun in his face demanding money.More >>
Albany Police confirmed a woman has died after a shooting in the 900 block of Rosedale Avenue Sunday.More >>
Sheriff's Deputies responded to a shooting at Astro's Nightclub on the corner of Rainbow Terrace and Sunset Park Drive just after 4 a.m Sunday.More >>
