Red Cross to host breast cancer blood drives

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the American Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to give blood to support cancer patients and others.

According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 1.7 million new cases of cancer are expected in the U.S. this year.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women, with nearly 253,000 women expected to be diagnosed in 2017. Cancer patients may need blood products during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications.  

Below is a list of upcoming blood drive opportunities:

  • Oct. 16 - Moultrie - 3 - 7 p.m., Walmart, 641 Veterans Parkway
  • Oct. 16 - Albany - 3 - 7 p.m., Albany Mall, 2601 Dawson Road
  • Oct. 17 - Tifton - 12 - 6 p.m., Tifton Methodist Church, 107 West 12th St.
  • Oct. 19 - Albany - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, 417 Third Ave.
  • Oct. 19 - Pelham - 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Pelham Banking Company, 180 Mathewson Ave. SW
  • Oct. 20 - Tifton - 12 - 6 p.m., Tifton Methodist Church, 107 West 12th St.
  • Oct. 20 - Albany - 1 - 6 p.m., True Vapor of Albany, 621 N. Westover Blvd., Suite E
  • Oct. 20 - Albany - 2:30 - 6:30 p.m., Albany Mall, 2601 Dawson Road
  • Oct. 24 - Leesburg - 2 - 7 p.m., Lee County Elementary School, 314 Lovers Lane Road
  • Oct. 24 - Tifton - 2 - 6 p.m., Bell Plantation, 7902 Magnolia Industrial Blvd.
  • Oct. 25 - Albany - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Albany State University HPER Building, 504 College St.
  • Oct. 25 - Tifton - 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southern Regional Technical College - Tifton Campus, 52 Tech Drive
  • Oct. 26 - Albany - 12 - 5 p.m., Porterfield Methodist Church, 2200 Dawson Road

If you'd like to donate blood, you can download the American Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

