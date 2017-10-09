ASU President Art Dunning to retire

Albany State University President Arthur (Art) Dunning has announced he plans to retire early next year at the end of January.

Dunning was appointed interim president of Albany State University in 2013 and then named president by the Board of Regents in 2015.

"It has been an honor and privilege to serve as the president of Albany State University during such a pivotal time in the institution’s history," said Dunning. "Albany State University is an integral part of the Southwest region of Georgia, and the dedicated faculty and staff of this institution, along with strong partners in the community, have given countless hours to create the new university. To build on this effort and to stay the course with consolidation, I have asked Chancellor Steve Wrigley to initiate a complete review of Albany State. This review will identify and take action steps necessary during my transition to position the new Albany State to serve generations to come."

"President Dunning has contributed a lifetime of service to public higher education in the State of Georgia in addition to leading the consolidation of the new Albany State University," said Chancellor Steve Wrigley. "President Dunning has impacted so many lives for the better, serving as a veteran administrator, scholar and lecturer. Thanks to Dr. Dunning’s vision and leadership, we will continue the momentum of the consolidation of the new Albany State University, which is so critical to the future of the Southwest region of Georgia. On behalf of the University System, we are grateful to Art for his commitment to Albany State’s students, the surrounding community and the state."

