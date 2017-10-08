GSP investigates 2 fatal crashes on I-75 Saturday night

Two people died in two separate crashes on I-75 Northbound in Lowndes County.

Georgia State Patrol investigated the first crash at mile marker 14 on I-75 Northbound just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

Troopers said the driver of a white Nissan Altima lost control of his car due to inclement weather.

According to GSP, that led to a crash between that car, a semi-truck and a Honda Civic.

Five people in the Nissan Altima were taken to the hospital, including three children ages 5, 13, and 17, who were not wearing seatbelts.

Troopers said the 13-year-old, John Richard, died from his injuries.

The drivers of the semi-truck and the Honda Civic were not hurt.

According to Troopers, charges are pending the GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team's investigation.

Troopers investigated another fatal crash on I-75 Northbound at mile marker 13 in Lowndes County just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

GSP said traffic on I-75 Northbound was stopped at the time due to the earlier wreck.

The driver of a Chevy Silverado, Ryan Forness, 32 of Minnesota, ran into a semi-truck that was stopped in the middle lane.

Troopers said Forness was not wearing a seatbelt and died in the crash.

The driver of the semi-truck and a passenger were not hurt.

No charges will be filed in that crash.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!