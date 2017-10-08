GSP investigates 2 fatal crashes on I-75 Saturday night - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

GSP investigates 2 fatal crashes on I-75 Saturday night

(Source: WALB)
LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) -

Two people died in two separate crashes on I-75 Northbound in Lowndes County.

Georgia State Patrol investigated the first crash at mile marker 14 on I-75 Northbound just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

Troopers said the driver of a white Nissan Altima lost control of his car due to inclement weather.

According to GSP, that led to a crash between that car, a semi-truck and a Honda Civic.

Five people in the Nissan Altima were taken to the hospital, including three children ages 5, 13, and 17, who were not wearing seatbelts.

Troopers said the 13-year-old, John Richard, died from his injuries.

The drivers of the semi-truck and the Honda Civic were not hurt.

According to Troopers, charges are pending the GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team's investigation.

Troopers investigated another fatal crash on I-75 Northbound at mile marker 13 in Lowndes County just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

GSP said traffic on I-75 Northbound was stopped at the time due to the earlier wreck.

The driver of a Chevy Silverado, Ryan Forness, 32 of Minnesota, ran into a semi-truck that was stopped in the middle lane.

Troopers said Forness was not wearing a seatbelt and died in the crash.

The driver of the semi-truck and a passenger were not hurt.

No charges will be filed in that crash.

