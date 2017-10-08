Bainbridge Public Safety searches for suspected shoplifters

The people pictured in surveillance photos are suspected of shoplifting from the store. (Source: Bainbridge Public Safety)

Two adult women, a man, and a girl went into the Dothan Road Dollar General around 11 a.m. Sunday. (Source: Bainbridge Public Safety)

Bainbridge Public Safety needs help identifying shoplifting suspects.

According to a Bainbridge Public Safety Facebook post, two adult women, a man wearing a yellow shirt, and a little girl went into the Dollar General on Dothan Road around 11 a.m. Sunday.

The people pictured in surveillance photos are suspected of shoplifting from the store.

BPS said they left in a burgundy Kia SUV with a Georgia tag.

If you know who they are, call Sgt. Toby Miller at (229) 248-2038.

