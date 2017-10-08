Bainbridge Public Safety searches for suspected shoplifters - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Bainbridge Public Safety searches for suspected shoplifters

Bainbridge Public Safety needs help identifying shoplifting suspects. (Source: Bainbridge Public Safety) Bainbridge Public Safety needs help identifying shoplifting suspects. (Source: Bainbridge Public Safety)
Two adult women, a man, and a girl went into the Dothan Road Dollar General around 11 a.m. Sunday. (Source: Bainbridge Public Safety) Two adult women, a man, and a girl went into the Dothan Road Dollar General around 11 a.m. Sunday. (Source: Bainbridge Public Safety)
The people pictured in surveillance photos are suspected of shoplifting from the store. (Source: Bainbridge Public Safety) The people pictured in surveillance photos are suspected of shoplifting from the store. (Source: Bainbridge Public Safety)
BAINBRIDGE, GA (WALB) -

Bainbridge Public Safety needs help identifying shoplifting suspects.

According to a Bainbridge Public Safety Facebook post, two adult women, a man wearing a yellow shirt, and a little girl went into the Dollar General on Dothan Road around 11 a.m. Sunday.

The people pictured in surveillance photos are suspected of shoplifting from the store.

BPS said they left in a burgundy Kia SUV with a Georgia tag.

If you know who they are, call Sgt. Toby Miller at (229) 248-2038.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Bainbridge Public Safety searches for suspected shoplifters

    Bainbridge Public Safety searches for suspected shoplifters

    Sunday, October 8 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-10-09 01:23:26 GMT
    (Source: Bainbridge Public Safety)(Source: Bainbridge Public Safety)

    Bainbridge Public Safety needs help identifying shoplifting suspects.

    More >>

    Bainbridge Public Safety needs help identifying shoplifting suspects.

    More >>

  • Mark's Melon Patch affected by Hurricane Nate

    Mark's Melon Patch affected by Hurricane Nate

    Sunday, October 8 2017 6:26 PM EDT2017-10-08 22:26:36 GMT
    Daniel hopes the rain from spinoff from Hurricane Nate helps his corn maze grow a little more (Source: WALB)Daniel hopes the rain from spinoff from Hurricane Nate helps his corn maze grow a little more (Source: WALB)

    Some folks put a hold on the fun while we felt the muggy effects of Hurricane Nate.

    More >>

    Some folks put a hold on the fun while we felt the muggy effects of Hurricane Nate.

    More >>

  • Blue Star Memorial project dedication service Friday

    Blue Star Memorial project dedication service Friday

    Sunday, October 8 2017 6:24 PM EDT2017-10-08 22:24:34 GMT
    Memorial bricks at the Blue Star Marker Project in Edison (Source: WALB)Memorial bricks at the Blue Star Marker Project in Edison (Source: WALB)

    Edison residents will soon have a new addition downtown.  The Edison Lion's Club, a civic club, is building a Blue Star Marker program to honor past, present and future members of the armed services. The Blue Star Marker is funded through the sale of memorial, engraved bricks. 

    More >>

    Edison residents will soon have a new addition downtown.  The Edison Lion's Club, a civic club, is building a Blue Star Marker program to honor past, present and future members of the armed services. The Blue Star Marker is funded through the sale of memorial, engraved bricks. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly