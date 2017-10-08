Woman killed, man hurt in Albany shooting Sunday evening - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Woman killed, man hurt in Albany shooting Sunday evening

A woman has died after a shooting in the 900 block of Rosedale Avenue. (Source: WALB) A woman has died after a shooting in the 900 block of Rosedale Avenue. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany Police confirmed a woman died after a shooting in the 900 block of Rosedale Avenue Sunday.

According to police, it happened sometime between 6 and 6:30 p.m.

Initial reports said EMS was treating a woman and a man for injuries.

Later, police said the woman, who Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler identified as Natasha Monique Rollins, 43, died from her injuries.

According to police, the man, identified as Donar Rollins, 50, was responsive shortly after the shooting.

Albany Police detectives said Sunday night that the shooting was domestic in nature, involving a husband and wife.

"We're in the process right now trying to get her to the crime lab and find out some more information, what was going on prior to that time," said Fowler. "Once we get all that information, we'll come up with a cause and manner of death and why it happened."

No one has been taken into custody.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

