Woman killed, man hurt in Albany shooting Sunday evening

Bainbridge Public Safety needs help identifying shoplifting suspects.More >>
Some folks put a hold on the fun while we felt the muggy effects of Hurricane Nate.More >>
Edison residents will soon have a new addition downtown. The Edison Lion's Club, a civic club, is building a Blue Star Marker program to honor past, present and future members of the armed services. The Blue Star Marker is funded through the sale of memorial, engraved bricks.More >>
Experts say gas prices are dropping, despite Hurricane Nate. Folks are filling up their gas tanks, but not because of a shortage. Instead, prices are going down. "I'm good with them. I think we're pretty fortunate to have them as low as they are," said Penny Pace, Albany resident.More >>
Here are a few things you need to know before you head to the 28th Georgia National Fair.More >>
