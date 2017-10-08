UPDATE: Murder warrants issued for suspect in Rosedale shooting

A woman has died after a shooting in the 900 block of Rosedale Avenue. (Source: WALB)

According to the Albany Police Department, murder warrants have been taken against Donar Rollins, 60, for the murder of Natasha Monique Rollins, 43.

APD officers responded to a domestic dispute Sunday evening in the 900 block of Rosedale Avenue.

Initial reports said EMS was treating a woman and a man for injuries.

Later, police said the woman, who Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler identified as Natasha Monique Rollins, died from her injuries at the hospital.

UPDATE: Female has died from her injuries. Police say the incident was domestic in nature, involving a husband and wife. https://t.co/PYtDTnPbAO — Emileigh Forrester (@EmileighTV) October 8, 2017

According to police, the man, identified as Donar Rollins was responsive shortly after the shooting. Officers found him in the living room sitting in a chair with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his chin. Rollins was transported to a hospital in Macon for further medical treatment.

"We're in the process right now trying to get her to the crime lab and find out some more information, what was going on prior to that time," said Fowler. "Once we get all that information, we'll come up with a cause and manner of death and why it happened."

No one has been taken into custody.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

