Blue Star Memorial project dedication service Friday - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Blue Star Memorial project dedication service Friday

By Ashley Bohle, Reporter
Connect
Memorial bricks at the Blue Star Marker Project in Edison (Source: WALB) Memorial bricks at the Blue Star Marker Project in Edison (Source: WALB)
Blue Star Marker sign designating the brick area (Source: WALB) Blue Star Marker sign designating the brick area (Source: WALB)
Avera shows where the bricks are laid. There's a protective covering because of the rain. (Source: WALB) Avera shows where the bricks are laid. There's a protective covering because of the rain. (Source: WALB)
Becky Avera, Project Director, Edison Lion's Club (Source: WALB) Becky Avera, Project Director, Edison Lion's Club (Source: WALB)
EDISON, GA (WALB) -

Edison residents will soon have a new addition downtown. 

The Edison Lion's Club, a civic club, is building a Blue Star Marker program to honor past, present and future members of the armed services.

The Blue Star Marker is funded through the sale of the memorial, engraved bricks. 

Project Director for the Edison Lion's Club Becky Avera said anyone can purchase a brick engraved with the word or words, "Military," "Memorial," "Honor," "Former Edison Business," or "Present Edison Business."

"This has become a renewal and a revitalization for our little town," said Avera.

Bricks cost 40 dollars. If anyone is interested in purchasing a brick she says you can email her at beckyavera@yahoo.com.

She said Calhoun County has been decreasing in population, but this project helps honor folks who have gone before us to honor the folks of Edison. 

And this coming Friday morning at 10:30, downtown Edison will host the Blue Star Memorial Marker and Memorial Bricks Dedication.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Mark's Melon Patch affected by Hurricane Nate

    Mark's Melon Patch affected by Hurricane Nate

    Sunday, October 8 2017 6:26 PM EDT2017-10-08 22:26:36 GMT
    Daniel hopes the rain from spinoff from Hurricane Nate helps his corn maze grow a little more (Source: WALB)Daniel hopes the rain from spinoff from Hurricane Nate helps his corn maze grow a little more (Source: WALB)

    Some folks put a hold on the fun while we felt the muggy effects of Hurricane Nate.

    More >>

    Some folks put a hold on the fun while we felt the muggy effects of Hurricane Nate.

    More >>

  • Blue Star Memorial project dedication service Friday

    Blue Star Memorial project dedication service Friday

    Sunday, October 8 2017 6:24 PM EDT2017-10-08 22:24:34 GMT
    Memorial bricks at the Blue Star Marker Project in Edison (Source: WALB)Memorial bricks at the Blue Star Marker Project in Edison (Source: WALB)

    Edison residents will soon have a new addition downtown.  The Edison Lion's Club, a civic club, is building a Blue Star Marker program to honor past, present and future members of the armed services. The Blue Star Marker is funded through the sale of memorial, engraved bricks. 

    More >>

    Edison residents will soon have a new addition downtown.  The Edison Lion's Club, a civic club, is building a Blue Star Marker program to honor past, present and future members of the armed services. The Blue Star Marker is funded through the sale of memorial, engraved bricks. 

    More >>

  • Gas prices lower as oil rigs re-open

    Gas prices lower as oil rigs re-open

    Sunday, October 8 2017 6:03 PM EDT2017-10-08 22:03:41 GMT
    Pace fuels up her car before heading to Panama City Beach, Florida (Source: WALB)Pace fuels up her car before heading to Panama City Beach, Florida (Source: WALB)

    Experts say gas prices are dropping, despite Hurricane Nate. Folks are filling up their gas tanks, but not because of a shortage. Instead, prices are going down. "I'm good with them. I think we're pretty fortunate to have them as low as they are," said Penny Pace, Albany resident.  

    More >>

    Experts say gas prices are dropping, despite Hurricane Nate. Folks are filling up their gas tanks, but not because of a shortage. Instead, prices are going down. "I'm good with them. I think we're pretty fortunate to have them as low as they are," said Penny Pace, Albany resident.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly