Blue Star Memorial project dedication service Friday

Avera shows where the bricks are laid. There's a protective covering because of the rain. (Source: WALB)

Memorial bricks at the Blue Star Marker Project in Edison (Source: WALB)

Edison residents will soon have a new addition downtown.

The Edison Lion's Club, a civic club, is building a Blue Star Marker program to honor past, present and future members of the armed services.

The Blue Star Marker is funded through the sale of the memorial, engraved bricks.

Project Director for the Edison Lion's Club Becky Avera said anyone can purchase a brick engraved with the word or words, "Military," "Memorial," "Honor," "Former Edison Business," or "Present Edison Business."

"This has become a renewal and a revitalization for our little town," said Avera.

Bricks cost 40 dollars. If anyone is interested in purchasing a brick she says you can email her at beckyavera@yahoo.com.

She said Calhoun County has been decreasing in population, but this project helps honor folks who have gone before us to honor the folks of Edison.

And this coming Friday morning at 10:30, downtown Edison will host the Blue Star Memorial Marker and Memorial Bricks Dedication.

