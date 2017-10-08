Mark's Melon Patch affected by Hurricane Nate

Daniel says he has more than 1,000 pumpkins to choose from (Source: WALB)

Daniel hopes the rain from spinoff from Hurricane Nate helps his corn maze grow a little more (Source: WALB)

Some folks put a hold on the fun while we felt the muggy effects of Hurricane Nate.

Mark's Melon Patch in Dawson, had slower business yesterday and today because of the rain.

Mark Daniel, Owner of Mark's Melon Patch, said crops and the corn maze still needed a little water though.

He wants to see the corn stalks as tall as possible.

Daniel said the rain also helped the Melon Patch not be so dusty.

"Awe thank God it went off to the west of us," said Daniel, "But it impacted business a little bit yesterday but I couldn't believe the number of people that came out. And today with the rain it's kind of put a damper on it somewhat."

Daniel said he hopes the next two weekends will have clearer weather.

