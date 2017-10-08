Mark's Melon Patch affected by Hurricane Nate - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Mark's Melon Patch affected by Hurricane Nate

By Ashley Bohle, Reporter
Connect
Daniel hopes the rain from spinoff from Hurricane Nate helps his corn maze grow a little more (Source: WALB) Daniel hopes the rain from spinoff from Hurricane Nate helps his corn maze grow a little more (Source: WALB)
Mark Daniel, Owner, Mark's Melon Patch (Source: WALB) Mark Daniel, Owner, Mark's Melon Patch (Source: WALB)
Daniel says he has more than 1,000 pumpkins to choose from (Source: WALB) Daniel says he has more than 1,000 pumpkins to choose from (Source: WALB)
Daniel says he has more than 1,000 pumpkins to choose from (Source: WALB) Daniel says he has more than 1,000 pumpkins to choose from (Source: WALB)
TERRELL CO., GA (WALB) -

Some folks put a hold on the fun while we felt the muggy effects of Hurricane Nate. 

Mark's Melon Patch in Dawson, had slower business yesterday and today because of the rain.

Mark Daniel, Owner of Mark's Melon Patch, said crops and the corn maze still needed a little water though.

He wants to see the corn stalks as tall as possible. 

Daniel said the rain also helped the Melon Patch not be so dusty.

"Awe thank God it went off to the west of us," said Daniel, "But it impacted business a little bit yesterday but I couldn't believe the number of people that came out. And today with the rain it's kind of put a damper on it somewhat."

Daniel said he hopes the next two weekends will have clearer weather.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Mark's Melon Patch affected by Hurricane Nate

    Mark's Melon Patch affected by Hurricane Nate

    Sunday, October 8 2017 6:26 PM EDT2017-10-08 22:26:36 GMT
    Daniel hopes the rain from spinoff from Hurricane Nate helps his corn maze grow a little more (Source: WALB)Daniel hopes the rain from spinoff from Hurricane Nate helps his corn maze grow a little more (Source: WALB)

    Some folks put a hold on the fun while we felt the muggy effects of Hurricane Nate.

    More >>

    Some folks put a hold on the fun while we felt the muggy effects of Hurricane Nate.

    More >>

  • Blue Star Memorial project dedication service Friday

    Blue Star Memorial project dedication service Friday

    Sunday, October 8 2017 6:24 PM EDT2017-10-08 22:24:34 GMT
    Memorial bricks at the Blue Star Marker Project in Edison (Source: WALB)Memorial bricks at the Blue Star Marker Project in Edison (Source: WALB)

    Edison residents will soon have a new addition downtown.  The Edison Lion's Club, a civic club, is building a Blue Star Marker program to honor past, present and future members of the armed services. The Blue Star Marker is funded through the sale of memorial, engraved bricks. 

    More >>

    Edison residents will soon have a new addition downtown.  The Edison Lion's Club, a civic club, is building a Blue Star Marker program to honor past, present and future members of the armed services. The Blue Star Marker is funded through the sale of memorial, engraved bricks. 

    More >>

  • Gas prices lower as oil rigs re-open

    Gas prices lower as oil rigs re-open

    Sunday, October 8 2017 6:03 PM EDT2017-10-08 22:03:41 GMT
    Pace fuels up her car before heading to Panama City Beach, Florida (Source: WALB)Pace fuels up her car before heading to Panama City Beach, Florida (Source: WALB)

    Experts say gas prices are dropping, despite Hurricane Nate. Folks are filling up their gas tanks, but not because of a shortage. Instead, prices are going down. "I'm good with them. I think we're pretty fortunate to have them as low as they are," said Penny Pace, Albany resident.  

    More >>

    Experts say gas prices are dropping, despite Hurricane Nate. Folks are filling up their gas tanks, but not because of a shortage. Instead, prices are going down. "I'm good with them. I think we're pretty fortunate to have them as low as they are," said Penny Pace, Albany resident.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly