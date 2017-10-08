Gas prices lower as oil rigs re-open

Some folks put a hold on the fun while we felt the muggy effects of Hurricane Nate.More >>
Edison residents will soon have a new addition downtown. The Edison Lion's Club, a civic club, is building a Blue Star Marker program to honor past, present and future members of the armed services. The Blue Star Marker is funded through the sale of memorial, engraved bricks.More >>
Experts say gas prices are dropping, despite Hurricane Nate. Folks are filling up their gas tanks, but not because of a shortage. Instead, prices are going down. "I'm good with them. I think we're pretty fortunate to have them as low as they are," said Penny Pace, Albany resident.More >>
Here are a few things you need to know before you head to the 28th Georgia National Fair.More >>
This weekend Albany faith based leaders are working with young men to stop violence in the community. "This ain't going to be the last time we do this," lectured David Milliner, co-organizer of the Cease Fire Event hosted by the Albany M.O.V.E.R.S.More >>
