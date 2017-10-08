Gas prices lower as oil rigs re-open

Pace fuels up her car before heading to Panama City Beach, Florida (Source: WALB)

Experts say gas prices are dropping, despite Hurricane Nate.

Folks are filling up their gas tanks, but not because of a shortage. Instead, prices are going down.

"I'm good with them. I think we're pretty fortunate to have them as low as they are," said Penny Pace, Albany resident.

Pace's thankful for unleaded gas at two dollars and 34 cents at Woodall's.

That's about fifteen cents cheaper than the current national average.

"I don't think there will be any repercussions from Nate. There may be, I don't know, but you just have to live with it." laughs Pace.

Josh Carrasco, AAA spokesperson for The Auto Club Group, said gas prices are coming back down to the level of oil prices. Although Hurricane Nate has hit the U.S., he doesn't expect Hurricane Nate to have as much of an impact as Tropical Storm Irma or Hurricane Harvey.

"It could cause a few spikes in the next week, depending on what happens, but at this point, just looking at some of the preliminary reports, we don't expect it to have that much of an impact on gas prices right now," explained Carrasco.

Pace said she is taking full advantage of Albany's lower prices before traveling for the week.

"It made me make sure that I got gas here because I have a feeling it will be a lot higher in Florida," said Pace.

According to AAA's website, Florida's state average is one cent higher than Georgia's average of $2.52.

But right now, Pace said she's happy to see Albany's lower prices.

"...Have no complaints," said Pace.

Carrasco expects gas prices to drop another five to 10 cents in South Georgia over the next week.

