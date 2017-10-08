UPDATE: Sumter Co. nightclub shooting victim ID'ed

The Sumter County Sherriff's Office has released the identity of a person killed outside Astro's Nightclub.

Officials said Kent Wimberly, Jr., 28, of Americus was found dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Sheriff's Deputies responded to a shooting at Astro's Nightclub on the corner of Rainbow Terrace and Sunset Park Drive just after 4 a.m Sunday.

No one has been taken into custody at the time.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Sumter County Sheriff's Office on this case.

If you have any information about this shooting, please contact the GBI office in Americus at 229-931-2439, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office 229-928-4635.

