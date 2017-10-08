One dead following a shooting at a Sumter Co. nightclub

Deputies with the Sumter County Sheriffs office responded to a shooting at the corner of Rainbow Terrace and Sunset Park Drive just after 4 a.m Sunday.

It happened at the Astro's Nightclub in Sumter County.

One person was found dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

No one has been taken into custody at the time.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Sumter County Sheriff's Office on this case.

We will bring you the latest updates as they come in.

If you have any information about this shooting, please contact the GBI office in Americus at 229-931-2439, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office 229-928-4635.

