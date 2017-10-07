College scouts eye talent at Juco Jamboree

College basketball coaches in search of new talent stopped by ASU West Saturday for the annual Juco Jamboree.

Female junior college athletes from Georgia and surrounding states duked it out with more than 100 coaches in attendance.

Reps from Michigan, Cal, Tennessee and local schools were among them.

Organizer Greg Manning said its a great way for players to get exposure.

"No matter how good you are, you've got to have really good players," Manning said. "High character kids, kids that can get it done on the floor. That's what these coaches are looking for from these young ladies today."

Junior College National Champs Florida Gulf Coast participated in the event.

