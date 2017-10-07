GSP: 1 killed in Coffee Co. wreck

Georgia State Patrol said one person died in a car crash early Saturday morning in Coffee County.

Trooper James Rogers said Coty Brown, 25, died in a single car wreck on Brooks Road, east of Old River Road, just before 12:30 a.m.

According to the Trooper Rogers, Brown was driving the car, left the road and crashed into an embankment. His car then caught fire.

Brown died on scene.

No one else was in the car.

GSP and Coffee County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene.

