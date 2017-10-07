Omega Psi Phi Fraternity hosts youth leadership conference

Young men were learning about how to potentially become a police officer on Saturday.

Bethel AME Church in Albany hosted men from the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity in Atlanta.

These fraternity brothers wanted to teach young men all about Fatherhood and being responsible adults.

Michael Persley, Albany Police Chief, spoke to participants about Youth Relations with Law Enforcement.

Persley focused on explaining how to have a clean crime, drug, and driving record to maybe one day hire some of them.

"This is an excellent opportunity for the young men to be able to communicate and to talk with the professionals to see how they made it to where they are so they can prevent some of the pitfalls that would prevent them from getting there," said S. Earl Wilson, Co-Chairman of the Fatherhood Initiative with Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.

Wilson said next year's event will be in a different Georgia city.

