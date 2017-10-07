Cease fire bus tour hosts young men looking to make a change

This weekend Albany faith-based leaders are working with young men to stop violence in the community.

"This ain't going to be the last time we do this," lectured David Milliner, co-organizer of the Cease Fire Event hosted by the Albany M.O.V.E.R.S.

David Milliner said he wants to empower Albany area pre-teens to young adults to control what he calls this generation's crime wave.

"All we want to do is give a voice to the youth of Albany, Georgia, and surrounding counties," said Milliner.

Saturday, he and volunteers took these young men on a city bus tour.

Starting at the Albany Civil Rights Institute, the tour showed the men neighborhoods affected by crime and areas that provide hope for a better future.

"We want these youth to take away the activity of empowerment," Milliner explained, "The activity of coming to self and coming to each other and saying look we can stop this. We can talk each other down. We realize what's going on in our area. We want change."

Students from the Department of Juvenile Justice, Turner Job Corps, and the Dougherty County School System came to learn about how they can stop the violence.

Community speakers focused on how to make Albany a safe and positive environment.

"I'm just out here to just hear the word. So I can get the word back to my community," said Deonta Adams, 21.

"If anybody out there has any negative vibes, I hope they change their mind about the negative vibes and bring it to some positive vibes," said Deon Harrell, 14.

These students say they want to take the lessons they've learned back to their peers.

"This is the good life city and this is what we want," said Milliner.

This was the M.O.V.E.R.S.' second CeaseFire event.

Organizers say a third is being planned.

