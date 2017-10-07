Buddy Walk raises support for down syndrome

Southwest Georgians came together to support the Down Syndrome Association on Saturday.

Around 100 people participated in the "Buddy Walk" at Legacy Park in Albany.

Kayla Luckie, Down Syndrome Association President, said her 8-year-old son, Wyatt, was born with Down Syndrome.

Six years ago she saw a need for a support group for the Down Syndrome community.

After researching, Kayla says she and her husband contacted the National Down Syndrome Society to learn more about fundraisers like the Buddy Walk.

"You kind of feel like on an island. And so by having this event every year, we've made a lot of friends. And it just kind of gives parents an opportunity to come out and get to talk to other parents," said Luckie.

Luckie said she plans to host another Buddy Walk next year.

