Christian artist to perform in Albany

A popular Christian artist is set to perform in Albany this weekend.

Platinum-selling artist Mark Schultz will hold a concert on Sunday, October 8, at Sherwood Baptist Church.

The concert is free, but the church will take up a love offering.

Sherwood's Associate Worship Pastor Seth Brasher said it's great when the church can host free events for the community.

"Mark Schultz is an incredible artist. He's been on shows like 48 Hours. he's been on TV on CNN, and even Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. So, this guy has been all over the place, he's fantastic, and we're really excited to have him here," Brasher said.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Sunday and the concert begins at 6:00 p.m.

Sherwood Baptist Church is located at 2201 Whispering Pines Road in Albany.

