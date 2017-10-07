Christian artist to perform in Albany

This weekend Albany faith based leaders are working with young men to stop violence in the community. "This ain't going to be the last time we do this," lectured David Milliner, co-organizer of the Cease Fire Event hosted by the Albany M.O.V.E.R.S.More >>
Young men were learning about how to potentially become a police officer on Saturday.
Southwest Georgians came together to support the Down Syndrome Association on Saturday. Around 100 people participated in the "Buddy Walk" at Legacy Park in Albany.
A popular Christian artist is set to perform in Albany this weekend. Platinum-selling artist Mark Schultz will hold a concert on Sunday, October 8, at Sherwood Baptist Church.
A Florida family who evacuated from Hurricane Irma needs South Georgia's help to reunite a little girl with her pet.
