ASU, City of Albany gear up for homecoming week

Blue and gold ribbons were popping up across Albany as Albany State University's geared up for homecoming.

This year's theme is 'There's No Place Like Home-Coming.'

In a matter of two days, thousands will come here to ASU's campus chanting that theme while sporting blue and gold spirit-filled clothes for the university's 50th homecoming.

With trumpets in hand, ASU's marching band is ready to put on a performance that's sure to make this year's homecoming unforgettable.

"We want to make Albany State University the city of Albany's university, and I think that starts with homecoming," said ASU Spokesperson, Denise Ward.

With the recent merger with Darton State College, Ward was excited for alumni and residents to celebrate the many changes.

"Come learn, come see what we have to offer. See the excitement of our students. You know this whole week is going to start and that's something we want to keep going throughout the year," said Ward.

With the campus stretching across five miles of the city, it's also a time for the city to show off recent downtown developments.

"100 block of Pine is really trying to develop and so this is an opportunity for those who haven't been to Albany in awhile to see what's coming," Albany Spokesperson Monique Broughton Knight explained.

Those include the Pretoria Fields Microbrewery and the Flats at 249.

Twenty-six thousand attendees came out last year.

And thousands are expected this year.

"This is something that everyone can come out and be a part of," Knight remarked.

And when they do, they'll be greeted with blue and gold ribbons and ASU rams signs that line the downtown streets.

ASU's homecoming officially kicks off Sunday with the coronation of the King and Queen.

