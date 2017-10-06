Opera Co. arrives in town to perform Cinderella

There's only one chance to catch the show, that's Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. (Source: WALB)

If you've ever wanted to catch an opera fairy-tale live in Albany. This weekend is your chance!

The Peach State Opera Company will put on Cinderella opera on Saturday.

The company travels to Georgia cities that don't have their own resident opera company.

This classic story will have a bit of a twist this time around.

The show won't have the classic glass slipper, but a bracelet and a wicked stepfather instead of a stepmother.

The Artistic Director Evelyn Hughes said the show will have a local feel, as they are partnering with Ballet Theatre South.

"This is the first time we've had a ballet company in one of our productions. so we are very happy about that," Hughes remarked.

There's only one chance to catch the show, that's Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.

