Albany Board of Realtors hosts blood drive

Albany community leaders hosted a blood drive Friday afternoon to help with recent tragedies across the country, including the Las Vegas shooting.

The Albany Board of Realtors teamed up with the American Red Cross for the blood drive.

Organizers hope the blood will help with recent disasters like Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

They also hope to have blood for victims of possible upcoming events like Tropical Storm Nate.

State Director George Rosso said it was his first time giving blood and he's happy to be doing it for folks who need the most right now.

"As a family, we are all related, and we decided lets try to do a blood drive," Rosso remarked.

Rosso hopes to hit their goal of 25 donors and collect up to 18 pints of blood.

