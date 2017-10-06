Terrell Co. crews help Florida girl search for lost cat, 'Jay-Z'

Terrell Co. Animal Control Director Martha Ann Coe said she needs the public to help this family find their pet. (Source: WALB)

The black and white cat jumped out of Taylen's arms as the family stopped for gas in Terrell Co. (Source: Trish Cosgrave)

A Florida family who evacuated from Hurricane Irma needs South Georgia's help to reunite a little girl with her pet.

Taylen, 8, and her mom Trish Cosgrave stopped at a Dawson gas station on Friday, September 8, while evacuating from Fort Myers, Florida ahead of the hurricane.

When they stopped, Taylen's black and white cat, Jay-Z, jumped out of her arms.

He hasn't been found since.

Now, Terrell County Animal Control Director Martha Ann Coe said she needs the public to help this family find their pet.

Taylen's mom has made two trips to Dawson from Fort Myers in recent weeks, hoping to find Jay-Z.

"She's a single mom, plus the 10-hour trip and the expense of that, she cannot come every weekend," said Coe. "We're depending on our community, our police department, our sheriff's department, and most certainly our citizens to help us find this cat."

According to Coe, crews have put out flyers and canvassed the community, hoping someone will spot Jay-Z and bring him home to Taylen.

"She has had this cat since he was 4 months old," said Coe. "They adopted him from a shelter in Florida, and he will be three this month. They just don't know what to do. They don't know where to turn."

Coe said she's asking people to keep an eye out for the cat around the Dawson and Terrell County area.

Jay-Z does have a microchip.

If you see the cat, call (229) 995-4410.

