7 things to know before you head to the GA National Fair

The Georgia National Fair is back this year for the 28th year. The fair opened Thursday and runs for 11 days. This year, the fair features several new food stands including a two-story cotton candy stand. Georgia National Fair marketing director Keaton Walker expects several hundred thousand people to walk through the gates. Here are a few things you need to know before you go:

1. Tickets and Hours

Adults can get in for $10 each, seniors (60+) are $8, and children 10 and under get in free with a paying adult. Click here to see days that have discounted admission.

Gates at the fairgrounds are open 8 a.m. - 10 pm. Food and vendors are open 10 am - 10 pm. The Georgia Grown Building, Heritage Hall, and the Miller-MurphyHoward building are open 9 am - 10 pm.

2. Parking and Directions

The fairgrounds are conveniently located off of I-75 exits 134 and 135. Parking is free.

3. The Concerts

Monday, October 9 - A Thousand Horses (free)

Saturday, October 7 - Brothers Osborne and Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibble Jr.*

Tuesday, October 10 - Little River Band (free)

Wednesday, October 12 - Drake White (free)

Saturday, October 14 - Trace Adkins and Chris Janson*

*Concert tickets are $40 each (price does not include any fees.)

4. The Food

This year, attendees can get a taste of some new and unique concession stands to quench their thirst or satisfy their appetite. James Ingram travels with concession company Deggeller Foods. According to Ingram, the company owns the only traveling, two-story cotton candy trailer in the country.

"It was a way of standing out from the crowd," Ingram explained of the "Candy Tower," which has made its first-ever stop at the Georgia National Fair in Perry. "Most of the time, people want to see you make the cotton candy and this way you can see people from all over the place."

Ingram said the "Candy Tower" needs a crane to be set up.

Another new attraction at the Georgia National Fair this year is the "Drink a Fruit from the Fruit" stand.

"We got to fairs all over Canada and the United States," said Managing Director Harrison Swift. "We take fresh pineapple and watermelon, we core the fruit out, we blend it with ice, and we put it back into the original shell."

Both Ingram and Swift said their concession stands travel to several dozens of fairs across North America throughout the year.

5. The largest traveling Ferris wheel

If you head to Perry for the Georgia National Fair over the next few days, you can ride the largest traveling Ferris wheel in North America.

Crews constructed the 155 ft. tall ‘Mega Mile’ in Holland, before it arrived in the United States in January 2017.

Biggest Wheel LLC owns and operates the ‘Mega Mile,’ that can hold 216 riders at a time.

Michael Wood, Vice President of Biggest Wheel LLC, said Perry is one of only five stops for the ‘Mega Mile’ throughout 2017.

It took five days to set the ‘Mega Mile’ up, with the help of an 80 ft. crane.

Tickets for the Mega Mile are $5. To get your tickets to the fair, visit its website.

6. Fair Map

Click here for a map of the fairgrounds.

7. A Live Broadcast

WALB News 10 will be broadcasting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. from the Georgia National Fair, near the west gate, and the paddle boat lake. Come out and join us!