Omega Psi Phi Fraternity hosts talent show

It was a packed house at the Hilton Friday night where Omega Psi Phi Fraternity hosted the Georgia State Meeting Talent Hunt Program.

High school students from all over the Peach state showcased their talents.

Students performed everything from tuba, voice, spiritual dance, and even a piano performance.

The fraternity wanted to honor the students for their talents in performing arts.

Out of 23 participants, three lucky acts won scholarships and will advance to the district competition in Atlanta.

There, they will compete for additional scholarships and a chance to compete at the international level in New Orleans.

"Well typically in high school, you only recognize those students that have achieved academically but these students are profound in the performing arts and I think you have to recognize them," said Marvin Broadwater, Sr with Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Kayla Wren of Augusta won 3rd place for a $200 scholarship.

Josiah Meaders of Athens won 2nd place for a $300 scholarship.

And taking home first place was Harrison Mellon of Atlanta, winning a $500 scholarship.

