DCSS dressed in all pink for breast cancer awareness

Students at all 22 Dougherty County schools broke out their pink clothes to participate in breast cancer awareness month events this week.

It wasn't just students and staff members that were dressed in pink.

Supporters could buy t-shirts made in honor of breast cancer survivors.

Around $7,000 raised this week will go directly to breast cancer awareness funds.

J.D Sumner with Dougherty County Schools said it's important to show kids how to be supportive in their community.

"We are teaching them a valuable lesson about the importance of supporting things like cancer eradication and becoming more knowledgeable about health because it is important at a young age to instill those values in children," said J.D Sumner.

Sumner also said the county is excited about the response this week to support a worthy cause within the schools.

