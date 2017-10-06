Radium Springs Middle students receive $10,000 scholarships

Both students said they are more than grateful for the opportunities their middle school has provided for them. (Source: WALB)

The initiative rewards students for self-accountability, promotes parents involvement, and provides motivation and support.

The winners, Bertha Galvan and Tyah Tutt from Radium Middle School, must keep a 2.5 GPA and have no behavioral issues.

They also have to graduate high school and enroll in a Georgia university, college, or tech school to use the scholarship.

"I feel that it's best to always be prepared so that's why I went on and signed the papers," said Galvan.

"I feel that it's also best to be prepared because you never know what the future holds," said Tutt.

Both students said they are more than grateful for the opportunities their middle school has provided for them.

