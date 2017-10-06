Volunteer has been with GA National Fair since the beginning

One unsung hero has been volunteering for the Georgia National Fair since it started 28 years ago.

Joyce Green is 81 years old.

She's from Perry and started volunteering at the fair in her fifties.

She is one of five volunteers who has been working since the first Georgia National Fair.

Green said she saw an ad in the newspaper asking for volunteers and stuck around ever since.

MORE GA NATIONAL FAIR COVERAGE:

+Ride North America's largest traveling Ferris wheel in Perry

+Robinson's Racing Pigs race at the Georgia National Fair?

+Experience new snacks, concession stands at GA National Fair

She hands out brochures, helps visitors navigate the fairgrounds and answers any questions they may have.

"My favorite part is the children, seeing the children and seeing the people from all around the area and just being a good ambassador for this area," said Green.

Green said she gets a pin for every year and plans to return next year for her 29th year.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!