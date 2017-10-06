Robinson's Racing Pigs race at the Georgia National Fair

Athletes come in all shapes and sizes, but one man says his "Olympians" offer something oink-stra special.

At Robinson's Racing Pigs, Swine Master Randy Ross said his 13 pigs are true athletes.

He races four or five pigs at a time by tempting them with a sweet prize at the end, Oreo cookies.

Just a traditional name brand crème filled cookie helps these pigs get around the track and sometimes into the pool.

Ross said he and his wife race pigs as young as 5 months and as old as 2 and a half years.

"I love the people watching. I love to see the people's faces when the pigs come out and do what they do," explained Ross. "Most people when they think of pigs, they think of fat lazy animals that lay around all day and when they see the pigs running and swimming around the track, it's something different."

Ross said some of these pigs are named Brittany Spare Ribs and Kim Kardashi-ham.

