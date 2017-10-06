Eudora Farms Petting Zoo pampers their animals

Some people go to the fair for the rides or the food, others like to meet exotic animals.

Animals from Africa, South America, Australia and Asia are raised in Salley, South Carolina where Gregory Steadman and his crew bring these 55 animals each year.

Steadman said the animals are pampered.

"These animals are definitely our top priority," said Steadman. "These animals come before everything, especially their comfort."

To keep the animals cool they are enclosed in a tent, they are given water and hay, have fans to keep cool and get bathed and groomed regularly.

"Most of our animals are actually hand raised, and everything like that. So we take up a lot of time and we give them a lot of human interaction so that way they’re not just thrown into a situation they're not familiar with," explained Steadman.

One possible scenario is the educational animal shows Steadman does to teach kids about different species.

Kingsley Fisher, 10, said the show helped her learn more about kangaroos and lemurs.

"I learned about different types of food they eat and what they're mainly here for," said Fisher.

Fisher said the animals look to be treated well.

"Because they're all very healthy," said Fisher.

"Our animals are going to remain happy. If they're not happy it's really not worth anything," said Steadman.

Steadman said the animals are really social as a result of being taken care of well.

Steadman also said these animals are not carnival animals. The only performances they do are just being displayed at educational shows.

