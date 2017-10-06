Albany attorney's nomination advances

An Albany attorney is one step closer to becoming the next U.S. Attorney for the Middle District.

In a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting Thursday, Charles Peeler's nomination was approved by a voice vote.

That means Peeler's nomination will now advance to the full Senate for confirmation.

No word on when that confirmation will be scheduled.

President Donald Trump nominated Peeler for the US attorney position in July.

