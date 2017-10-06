Coffee Co. officials search for missing man

Coffee County officials need your help to find a missing man. (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office)

Coffee County officials need your help to find a missing man.

Wayne Gaskin, 53, has been missing for 10 days from the Douglas area.

Authorities said he was last seen driving a blue late 80's Chevy C-10 Truck.

Gaskin is described as a tall man with straight, black hair.

If you've seen him or know where he may be, call Douglas Police at 912-384-2222 or the Coffee County Sheriff's Office at 912-384-7675.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!