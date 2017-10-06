TU partners with six universities for National Science Foundation grant

Thomas University is partnering with six colleges and universities through the 'Yes We Must Coalition' to receive a $4.4 million National Science Foundation S-STEM Grant. (Source: WALB)

Thomas University is partnering with six colleges and universities through the 'Yes We Must Coalition' to receive a $4.4 million National Science Foundation S-STEM Grant (Scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics).

For TU, the grant will provide money for scholarships of $6,000 each for a cohort of 18 students majoring in biology.

To qualify for the scholarships, students must be first-time freshmen, eligible for the federal Pell Grant, have an outstanding high school GPA and major in biology.

"Its very exciting to bring students to our campus," Deana Baker, Chair of the TU Division of Science.

"Because we're small we tend to have fewer resources than the great big state schools and things like that. When you pair up with your peers you can provide services you otherwise might not be able to," said Dr. John Meis, Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs.

In addition to scholarships at TU, the grant will also provide advising and mentoring for the participating students, hands-on research with faculty mentors and preparation for graduate school.

