Experience new snacks, concession stands at GA National Fair

Whether you go for the rides, the animals or even the food, the Georgia National Fair has something for everyone.

This year, attendees can get a taste of some new and unique concession stands to quench their thirst or satisfy their appetite.

James Ingram travels with concession company Deggeller Foods. According to Ingram, the company owns the only traveling, two-story cotton candy trailer in the country.

"It was a way of standing out from the crowd," Ingram explained of the "Candy Tower," which has made its first-ever stop at the Georgia National Fair in Perry. "Most of the time, people want to see you make the cotton candy, and this way you can see people from all over the place."

Ingram said the "Candy Tower" needs a crane to be set up.

"The second story, where you make the cotton candy, you set that on there with the crane," he explained.

The person designated as the cotton candy spinner works hard in a small room on that second story to make it all about the show for people wanting a bite of this fair-favorite.

"It's just sugar with some coloring in it," said Ingram. "It goes into the cotton candy machine, it heats it up, spins it out into a fine fluff."

Then, once it's bagged, the spinner drops the cotton candy into a chute and it makes it's way to the first story of the tower, ready to sell.

Another new attraction at the Georgia National Fair this year is the "Drink a Fruit from the Fruit" stand.

"We got to fairs all over Canada and the United States," said Managing Director Harrison Swift. "We take fresh pineapple and watermelon, we core the fruit out, we blend it with ice, and we put it back into the original shell."

Both Ingram and Swift said their concession stands travel to several dozens of fairs across North America throughout the year.

So, whether you want to walk around drinking a healthy alternative out of a fruit or eat a typical treat made in a one-of-a-kind stand, the Georgia National Fair has your chance.

