Game of the Week: Deerfield-Windsor vs Tiftarea

GISA regional play is heating up. A decades' old rivalry between Deerfield-Windsor and Tiftarea will sort some things out in AAA standings Friday.

All together, its been a one-sided affair. Over the last twenty years, Tiftarea has only won twice.

They're trying to make history tonight against a tough Deerfield squad. The Panthers haven't lost at home this season. The Knights come in at 4-3 overall, while the TA sits at 5-2.

"Our big thing is right now we're not really good in the big games, and this is a big game," Tiftarea Head Coach Tully Payne said. "We played Gatewood early in the season, things didn't work out like I expected them to. We played them at their place last season, things didn't work out like I expected them to."

Despite history, the Knights aren't taking Tiftarea lightly either.

"It's usually a good match up anyways, but they've got a running back Spence Massey who is very talented, DWS Head Coach Allen Lowe said. "He can run, he's big, he's strong. We've got to make sure we limit him first and then we can limit the rest of them."

It's also senior night for Tiftarea.

Kickoff is at 7:30 tonight in the Panther Pit.

