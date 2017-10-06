GSP still working through trooper shortage

The Albany post commander says GSP is seeing thousands of applications, but many of those new hires are being moved to bigger cities like Atlanta so the post still needs more people to apply. (Source: WALB)

The Albany post commander said GSP is seeing thousands of applications, but many of those new hires are being moved to bigger cities like Atlanta so the post still needs more people to apply.

Sergeant First Class John VanLandingham of the Albany Post 40 said an ideal number of troopers for his post is around 12 to 20 troopers.

"Right now, we're much less than that. With a city, metro area such as Albany with a high population, it's good to have a large amount of troopers for the amount of traffic we have here," said VanLandingham.

Within the last year, the state has been working on a couple of initiatives to recruit and retain more troopers.

In January, a 20 percent pay increase went into effect for troopers.

"The pay increase is helping out with retention. We think that along with the retirement system will encourage people to stay and make it a lasting career," said VanLandingham.

He also said fear of being transferred often keeps people from applying for the job.

"They fear that they may be sent to the other side of the state and that could put a burden on them and their family," said VanLandingham.

Post leaders are also working to make sure those who are from Southwest Georgia stay closer to home.

"If they're not at the post where they live, they'll be in driving distance which will help them a lot with their families," said VanLandingham.

GSP cadets' salaries start around $36,000 and after graduation, troopers could make around $46,000.

If you or someone you know is interested in applying, you can call 229-430-6585.

