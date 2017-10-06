HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 8 schedule and scores

Here is your week 8 high school football schedule and the final scores as they come in:
GAME OF THE WEEK:
Deerfield @ Tiftarea
GHSA:
Mt. Zion, Jonesboro @ Lowndes
Valdosta @ Northside
Bainbridge @ Veterans
Warner Robins @ TCC
East Lake (FL) @ Ware Co.
Cook @ Worth Co.
Dougherty @ Monroe
Thomasville @ Berrien
Brooks Co. @ Early Co.
Baconton @ Randolph-Clay
Seminole Co. @ Calhoun Co.
Miller Co. @ Chattahoochee Co.
Stewart County @ Terrell Co.
GISA:
Westwood @ Edmund Burke
Southland @ Valwood
Pataula @ Southwest GA
SATURDAY:
Rockdale Co. @ Fitzgerald
