HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 8 schedule and scores

Here is your week 8 high school football schedule and the final scores as they come in:

GAME OF THE WEEK:

Deerfield @ Tiftarea

GHSA:

Mt. Zion, Jonesboro @ Lowndes

Valdosta @ Northside

Bainbridge @ Veterans

Warner Robins @ TCC

East Lake (FL) @ Ware Co.

Cook @ Worth Co.

Dougherty @ Monroe

Thomasville @ Berrien

Brooks Co. @ Early Co.

Baconton @ Randolph-Clay

Seminole Co. @ Calhoun Co.

Miller Co. @ Chattahoochee Co.

Stewart County @ Terrell Co.

GISA:

Westwood @ Edmund Burke

Southland @ Valwood

Pataula @ Southwest GA

SATURDAY:

Rockdale Co. @ Fitzgerald

