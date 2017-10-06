Hahira business owners prep for Honeybee Festival

With the holidays rapidly approaching, Hahira is a gift buying goldmine. (Source: WALB)

Businesses that are here year-round said they have spent the entire week preparing for the craze that awaits them. (Source: WALB)

The Honeybee Festival parade is set to begin Saturday and the city is expecting over 3,000 people to be in attendance.

Businesses that are here year-round said they have spent the entire week preparing for the craze that awaits them.

Elise Pierce, owner of the Looking Glass said Saturday is the day she's been waiting for all year.

Just a year ago, she had her grand opening during the Honey Bee Festival.

Pierce said that business picks up tremendously.

As a new business owner, she said business is slow, but she expects to make up for the loss now.

Several other vendors who are from the area said this is the place to be if you want to make a profit.

With the holidays rapidly approaching, Hahira is a gift buying goldmine.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!