Sumter Co. firefighter crew steps up to help Taylor Co. station

A crew of South Georgia firefighters stepped in Friday morning so their brothers in Taylor County could attend the funeral of one of their own. (Source: SCFR Facebook post)

A crew of South Georgia firefighters stepped in Friday morning so their brothers in Taylor County could attend the funeral of one of their own.

In a post on the Sumter County Fire and Rescue Facebook page, four of their firefighters are posed in front of the Butler Fire Department.

According to the post, Taylor County firefighter TJ Spradley died in a car accident this week.

One of the comments on the post read "Saw them pulling in this morning!!! That’s what being from the south is all about! Thanks!!!"

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!