Exchange Club awards Firefighters and Paramedics of the Year

The Exchange Club of Albany awarded Firefighters and Paramedics of the Year (Source: WALB)

South Georgia first responders received some much-deserved recognition Friday.

The Exchange Club of Albany awarded Firefighter of the Year, and Paramedic of the Year, to first responders from Lee and Dougherty Counties.

The winners were elected by their peers.

Exchange Club members discussed the vital role first responders have in our community and in our nation.

We spoke with Chris Laramore who won Paramedic of the Year for Lee County.

"It's an honor to work for Lee County Public Safety. I appreciate the opportunity," said Laramore. "It wouldn't be possible without my family, and the people in the public service. This award is for everybody in public service, not just for me."

Robert Head, Junior won Paramedic of the Year for Dougherty County.

Jeremy D. Bullington and Jason Warren won Firefighter of the Year for Dougherty and Lee County respectively.

