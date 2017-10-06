JCPenny to donate some profits for Breast Cancer Awareness

If you need a haircut this weekend, you may want to consider heading to JC Penney.

On Saturday and Sunday, October 7th and 8th the store will contribute $2 of every haircut done to the American Cancer Society, up to a total of $50,000.

Also, right now there is Breast Cancer Awareness merchandise in stores.

And from now until October 31st one dollar from every item from the JC Penney collection that's sold will be contributed to the American Cancer Society, up to $100,000.

To find a JCPenny near you that is participating, use the store locator tool on their website.

