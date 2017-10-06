Albany realtors sponsor blood drive

A Friday afternoon blood drive is underway in Albany.
It's happening at the Albany Board of Realtors office, which is on Lake Park Drive.
This will be going on until 6:00 tonight, so if you're an eligible donor, you're more than welcome to head on over there and donate.
