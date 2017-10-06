Teams, sponsors needed for AFD's second annual golf tournament

We're just ten days away from the Albany Fire Department 2nd annual golf tournament, and they're still in need of teams and sponsors.

On Monday, October 16th, the department will hold the tournament at Stonebridge Country Club.

The funds raised from the tournament are donated to the Georgia Firefighter's Burn Foundation, which helps burn victims and their families.

A portion of the funds will also go toward the department's fire safety education program.

"There are a lot of golfers at the fire department. What we would really like to see too is other fire departments in our area, if they would like to participate and have a team, that would be great," said Joey Rogers, AFD Training Lieutenant. "Roughly about half of our teams come from our firefighters here. So it's something that not only we want the community to support, but our local firefighters do as well."

Right now, the fire department is looking for hole sponsors, participants, and companies to donate door prizes.

It's $65 a person in a 4-man scramble. If you would like to participate, call the fire department at (229) 431-3266.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!