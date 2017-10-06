AFD offers safety tips ahead of Halloween

Chief Burns provides tips when buying costumes for your children. (Source: WALB)

As you shop for your child's Halloween costume, Albany firefighters have some key things you need to keep in mind.

Deputy Chief Sebon Burns said parents should make sure their child's costume fits and nothing is dragging that could cause the child to trip.

He said you should make sure the costume is flame resistant.

Also, get a costume with reflective material, or let your child wear a glow stick so they're visible to drivers.

Burns said it's also important to teach your child what to do if their costume catches on fire from other Halloween decorations.

"Any fire prevention tips or fire safety tips that a parent could give a child is really important," he said. "Go through the stop, drop, and roll. Not just stop, drop, and roll. Stop, drop, cover your face as you roll back and forth until the fire is completely out."

Burns said children are twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

AFD suggested children under the age of 12 have a parent or guardian with them while trick-or-treating.

