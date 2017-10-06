Rabies confirmed in Cordele raccoon case

On Tuesday, October 3, a raccoon from the Cemetery Road area in Crisp County was tested by the state laboratory, and found to have rabies.

The raccoon had attacked a resident’s pets.

If you have recently been bitten or scratched by any stray or known domestic animal, or wildlife such as bats, raccoons, foxes etc., you need medical attention.

It is also important to notify your county health department as soon as possible.

Follow these steps to be as safe as possible-

Have all of your dogs and cats vaccinated against rabies! Do not delay. See your veterinarian.

Do not pick up or handle any stray dog or cat, or any wild animals- call local animal control to pick it up.

Report any animal bites and or scratches to the Health Department.

During non-business hours, contact GA Poison Control 800-222-1222 to report.

Contact Animal Control to report any animals that are behaving strangely or aggressively.

If your pet is behaving strangely or is injured, contact your local veterinarian immediately.

Teach children about the dangers of stray and wild animals.

If you are bitten or scratched by any animal, please:

Wash and rinse the wound thoroughly for several minutes.

Apply a disinfectant.

Seek medical attention at once.

Report the animal bite and or scratch to the Health Department.

In the Crisp County area, call the Health Department at 229-276-2680, Cordele Animal Control at 229-276-2921, and Georgia Poison Control at 800-222-1222