Middle school students fight Albany blight

A group of middle school students is making a difference in Albany by helping fight the blight in town.

Students from Sherwood Christian Academy were out on Bonny View Avenue Friday, preparing a church for a new paint job.

The students cleaned tables at the city park, picked up litter around the area and pressure washed the exterior of the church.

Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful Executive Director Judy Bowles said the school called her up saying the kids were eager to have a day of service.

"It's really a blessing for them to let us have an opportunity to come and help others," said 8th grade student Johan Ruiz. "When we came, it wasn't really looking nice."

And 8th grade student Phillip Shayeb said, "It looked all run down and mossy. So we're here just to clean it and fix it up."

Another group of high school students will paint the church next Friday.

