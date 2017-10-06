GBI identifies parties in deadly Thomas Co. shooting

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to a fatal shooting involving a Thomas County deputy. (Source: WALB)

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to a fatal shooting involving a Thomas County deputy, Wednesday, around 7 p.m. near County Line Road.

Friday, the GBI identified the man who was killed as Jomekia Minter, 37.

The officer involved has been identified as Tyler Lamon, a member of the Thomasville-Thomas County SWAT Team

When deputies arrived on the scene they made contact with Minter, who they said was talking irrationally and carrying a pistol.

Deputies said they tried de-escalating the situation but they said the man wouldn't respond or put the gun down.

GBI Investigators said deputies approached the man and shot at him with a bean bag round, but the shot was ineffective.

Investigators said that's when the man then pointed his gun at the SWAT officers.

At that time, an officer providing cover during the exchange fatally shot Minter.

The results of the autopsy on Minter's body were not released.

