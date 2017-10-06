Hundreds of funnel cakes sold each day at GA National Fair

Toppings include powdered sugar, apple and cinnamon, strawberries, or even chocolate. (Source: WALB)

Some say funnel cakes are a necessity at any fair. (Source: WALB)

Grab a bite of an old favorite at the Georgia National Fair in Perry until October 15!

Funnel cake expert and Freund Family Foods owner Lenny Freund says funnel cakes are a necessity at any fair.

He and his crew have had a concession stand at the Georgia National Fair for 12 years.

I need some feedback!! I've never been a funnel cake person..but my best friend loves 'em! RT if you ?? #funnelcake!! #ganationalfair ?? pic.twitter.com/UuU5hCxzqn — Emileigh Forrester (@EmileighTV) October 6, 2017

Freund said it only takes about three minutes to create the masterpiece.

“You mix the batter, and then you pour it through a funnel or a funnel pitcher,” he explained. “Then, it hits that hot grease and it starts to cook up. You turn it just the one time, and then it’s ready to be topped.”

At the Freund stand, those toppings include powdered sugar, apple and cinnamon, strawberries, or even chocolate.

