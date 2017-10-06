Ride North America's largest traveling Ferris wheel in Perry

Perry is one of only five stops for the ‘Mega Mile’ throughout 2017. (Source: WALB)

The largest traveling Ferris wheel in North America is called the 'Mega Mile.' (Source: WALB)

If you head to Perry for the Georgia National Fair over the next few days, you can ride the largest traveling Ferris wheel in North America.

Crews constructed the 155 ft. tall ‘Mega Mile’ in Holland, before it arrived in the United States in January 2017.

Biggest Wheel LLC owns and operates the ‘Mega Mile,’ that can hold 216 riders at a time.

Michael Wood, Vice President of Biggest Wheel LLC, said Perry is one of only five stops for the ‘Mega Mile’ throughout 2017.

“There’s a limited number of engagements,” Wood explained. “Because it’s transportable, we can bring it to you. You don’t have to go to it. You could go to Atlanta and ride the wheel there, but you can do this in your home town.”

YALL. My stomach is still in knots. I rode this 155 foot #ferriswheel by myself. All for TV. It's only #fair. You're welcome, @WALBNews10. ?? pic.twitter.com/AYAQcy8p1H — Emileigh Forrester (@EmileighTV) October 5, 2017

It took five days to set the ‘Mega Mile’ up, with the help of an 80 ft. crane.

Tickets for the Mega Mile are $5.

To get your tickets to the fair, visit its website.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!