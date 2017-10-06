Ride North America's largest traveling Ferris wheel in Perry

Grab a bite of an old favorite at the Georgia National Fair in Perry until October 15!More >>
If you head to Perry for the Georgia National Fair over the next few days, you can ride the largest traveling Ferris wheel in North America.
The Georgia National Fair is in full swing in Perry, but a little further south on I-75, Cordele is gearing up for their hometown fair later this month. The Cordele Lion's Club will host the annual Central Georgia Fair, starting Tuesday, October 17 until Saturday, October 21.
If approved by the Georgia Department of Transportation, the county will be able to use a grant with SPLOST VII funds.
WALB will be broadcasting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. from the Georgia National Fair, near the west gate, and the paddle boat lake.
